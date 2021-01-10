Datacoin (DTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $15,417.60 and approximately $15.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001342 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021648 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

