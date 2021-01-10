DAV Coin (DAV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $640,389.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $375,221.91 and approximately $640,389.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $10.39 and $18.94. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00445147 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.98 or 0.99723466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

