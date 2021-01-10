Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits One Day Volume of $338,269.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $338,269.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061334 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.35 or 0.86291390 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,995,346 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

