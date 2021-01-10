Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $332,704.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $332,704.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00109077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00641460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00233058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,993,846 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

