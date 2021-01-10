DDKoin Price Reaches $1.16 on Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $70,281.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002938 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00108561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00633463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00234230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012814 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

