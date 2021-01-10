DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $319,749.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00658412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00231607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00056172 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.