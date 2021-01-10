DEAPcoin Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $123,613.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00110915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,211.33 or 0.86509424 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

