DecentBet (DBET) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 64.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $186,419.69 and approximately $1,008.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.