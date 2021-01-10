Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $160.48 million and approximately $52.82 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,950,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,081,651 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

