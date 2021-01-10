DeepBrain Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $375,824.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io and Bitbns. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $375,824.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00649147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00237917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061194 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

