DeepOnion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,772.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $31,772.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021318 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,401,468 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

