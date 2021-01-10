DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $301,680.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $301,680.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00009451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.