Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 20,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,088.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.00. 1,763,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,337. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.75 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$1.04.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DML. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

