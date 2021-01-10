Dero Hits One Day Volume of $353,839.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Dero has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $353,839.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002099 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,281.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.75 or 0.03358641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $610.72 or 0.01595328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00445496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00447973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00235214 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,292,719 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

