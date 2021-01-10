Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

