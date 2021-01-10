DeVault Price Up 39.6% This Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $317,539.32 and approximately $2,531.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005781 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006043 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000898 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

