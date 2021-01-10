DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. DEX has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $162.31 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEX has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

