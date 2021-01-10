DEXA COIN Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. DEXA COIN has a market capitalization of $534,357.52 and approximately $72,015.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One DEXA COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00654292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00233227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013047 BTC.

DEXA COIN Token Profile

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN . DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net

Buying and Selling DEXA COIN

