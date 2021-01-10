DeXe (DEXE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 76% against the dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00009184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

DeXe’s total supply is 98,942,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,714,008 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

