DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Reaches $8.57 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $554,472.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00242442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00061388 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.28 or 0.87101508 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,131,056 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.