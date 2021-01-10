dForce USDx Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $18,748.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002809 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,780.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.07 or 0.01429167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00565110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00052463 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008167 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00171987 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

