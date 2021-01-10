dForce USDx Trading Up 1.3% This Week (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $12,802.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,669.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $590.48 or 0.01488490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00158945 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

