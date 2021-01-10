DIA Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One DIA token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $40.73 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

DIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

