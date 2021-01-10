Diamond Platform Token Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $5,196.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

