Digital Gold (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $840,954.78

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $62.15 or 0.00163861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $840,954.78 and approximately $696,476.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00110426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00235868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00061384 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.35 or 0.87935480 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.