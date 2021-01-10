Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $467.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $775,360.17 and $467.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00477451 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars.

