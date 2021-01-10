Digital Insurance Token Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $804,696.57 and $504.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00389332 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 869.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

