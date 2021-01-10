DigitalBits Market Cap Hits $14.01 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $476,520.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 65.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.50 or 0.00353787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00032824 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.91 or 0.01236094 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

