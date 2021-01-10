DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 41.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $62,579.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00457683 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,094,612,385 coins and its circulating supply is 4,917,771,381 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

