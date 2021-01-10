Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00111297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00634204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00233799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.