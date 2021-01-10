Digitex Token (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $8.14 million and $3.61 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.18 or 0.03910794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00314869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

