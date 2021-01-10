Digitex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.56 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $4.56 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

