DigixDAO Market Cap Hits $32.27 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and $168,249.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $250.55 or 0.00626135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.04359889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00309696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 128,792 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.