DigixDAO Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $115,596.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $227.80 or 0.00625092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00317966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.83 or 0.03767164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 128,782 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

