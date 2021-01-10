Diligence 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Diligence token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $2,981.38 and $6.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diligence has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005790 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006174 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars.

