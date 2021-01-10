Dinero (DIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Dinero has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,063.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.