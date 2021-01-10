Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,211,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.63.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,971.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.