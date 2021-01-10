Diversified Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,883,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.82.

Atlassian stock opened at $235.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

