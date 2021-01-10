Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.83.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total transaction of $398,827.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,590 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 140.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

