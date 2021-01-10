Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,158 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

