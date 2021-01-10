Divi (DIVI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $309,377.00

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $62.80 million and $309,377.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Divi has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,090,759,112 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org

Buying and Selling Divi

