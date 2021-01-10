DMM: Governance Achieves Market Cap of $15.58 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.12 or 0.04426402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00309817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

