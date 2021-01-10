Dock (DOCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.47 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Dock has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $13.47 million and $9.47 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00330131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.16 or 0.03990951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.