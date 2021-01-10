Doctors Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66,421.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $169.78 million and $66,421.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

