DODO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370,168.00 (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One DODO token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $370,168.00 worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00599433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00225923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012626 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,453,324 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

Buying and Selling DODO

DODO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

