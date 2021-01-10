DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $117,591.05 and $9,859.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,849,742 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

