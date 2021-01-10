Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $461.00 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $461.00 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00439217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 189.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,887,184,033 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

