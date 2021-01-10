Dollars (USDX) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Dollars has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $64,315.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dollars has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dollars token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00108561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00633463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00234230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012814 BTC.

About Dollars

Dollars’ total supply is 4,936,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,832,595 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.