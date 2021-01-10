Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

