DomRaider Achieves Market Cap of $677,844.55 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $677,844.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

